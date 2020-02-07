Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Boosted by Analyst

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

