Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $359.15 on Friday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 126.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $39,885,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

