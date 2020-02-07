Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Decreased by Analyst

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

