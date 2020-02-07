Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.08, approximately 1,303,057 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,837,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

PBYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

