PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NYSE:PHM opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

