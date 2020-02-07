Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Down 12.4%

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.66 and last traded at $99.02, 1,518,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 576% from the average session volume of 224,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 113,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 19.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,039,000 after acquiring an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $901,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

