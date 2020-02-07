Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Down 12.4%

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.66 and last traded at $99.02, 1,518,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 576% from the average session volume of 224,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.05.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 113,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 19.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,039,000 after acquiring an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $901,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
