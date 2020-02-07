Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Position Increased by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs makes up 7.4% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gs Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Proto Labs worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 23,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,092. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.