PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.

PRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. PROS has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PROS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.