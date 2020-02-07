Private Vista LLC Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Vista LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,414.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,285.21. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

