Private Vista LLC Has $994,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Vista LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 80,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 44,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 551,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

