Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Down 16.7%

Princeton Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:PIAC) traded down 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 10,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Princeton Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The firm specializes in making investments in form of middle market, mezzanine, first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalization, growth financing and debt financing investments.

