Primecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,579.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, BX Thailand, CoinEgg and Poloniex. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $10,579.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,614,903 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

