Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,030 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.80. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $169.83 and a one year high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

