Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 136,074 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,074 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $43.51. 2,020,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,810,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

