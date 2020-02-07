Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.46 and its 200 day moving average is $286.41. The company has a market cap of $331.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $211.60 and a 52-week high of $335.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,623 shares of company stock valued at $128,462,192. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

