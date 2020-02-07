Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $2,398,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 95,627 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

DG traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.75. 15,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.