Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 126.4% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.64. 65,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

