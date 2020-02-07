Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,036 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 476,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,274. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

