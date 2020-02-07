Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.49. 40,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,419. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

