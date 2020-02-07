Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. 67,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

