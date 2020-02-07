Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,104 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 245.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.86. 435,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,349. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.99.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

