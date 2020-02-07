Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.87 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.87 EPS.

Shares of PBH traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 2,045,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53.

In other news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

