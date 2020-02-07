Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Premier’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Premier updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-2.89 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.76-2.89 EPS.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. 477,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.