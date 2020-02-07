Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,756. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,949.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $468,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,623,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 516,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 369,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

