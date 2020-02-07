Post’s (POST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Post (NYSE:POST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

NYSE POST traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.35. 574,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,823. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81. Post has a 1 year low of $94.19 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Post will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Post by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Post by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

