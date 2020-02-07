Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 232 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

BMY stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

