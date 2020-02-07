Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $45.29 Million Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,550 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of American International Group worth $45,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of American International Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 997,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 543,235 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 49,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of American International Group by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of American International Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.63. 114,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.