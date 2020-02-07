Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $38.27 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,252,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,922 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 3.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $38,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,820,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,148,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 900,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,117. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

