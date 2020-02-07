Poplar Forest Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,788 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises about 2.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Newell Brands worth $32,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 345.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $19.91. 1,428,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

