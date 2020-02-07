PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 47,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 503.3% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 50,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.14. The company had a trading volume of 793,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,658. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

