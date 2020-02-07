Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pluralsight by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pluralsight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

