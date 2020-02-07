PlayChip (PLA) Price Tops $0.0004

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $5.16 million and $1,176.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

