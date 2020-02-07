PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading Up 1% This Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $5,905.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

