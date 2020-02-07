Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Earnings Results

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Plantronics updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.36-0.19 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.31 EPS.

PLT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. 23,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,515. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $661.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,830.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

