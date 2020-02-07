Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Up 6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shot up 6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.43, 963,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 365,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 8.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXLW. ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 975.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 634.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 142,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2,148.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

