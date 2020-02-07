Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Pitney Bowes updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBI remained flat at $$4.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 16,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,441.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBI shares. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.