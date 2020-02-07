Piper Sandler Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from to in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.63.
Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 190,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $784,155.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,687.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,334. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $14,636,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 19.8% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 199,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
