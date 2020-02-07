Piper Sandler Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from to in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.63.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 190,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $784,155.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,687.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,334. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $14,636,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 19.8% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 199,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.