Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.38. 2,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

