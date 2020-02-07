Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE PHT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,488. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

