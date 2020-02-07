Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stake Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720.

PINS traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,700,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,402. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

