Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

NYSE:PINS traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,903,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,402. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,805 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after buying an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,705,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after buying an additional 2,228,986 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

