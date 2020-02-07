Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,684 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.35. 107,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

