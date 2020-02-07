Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 893 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Accenture by 951.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $212.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,697. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $154.02 and a twelve month high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

