Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Corning by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Corning by 640.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 79,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,726. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.