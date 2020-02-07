Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.37.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,637,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,802,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

