Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.92 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 111,643 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,688. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

