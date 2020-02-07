Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.60. 464,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.