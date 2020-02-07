Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-2.00 for the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,367. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

