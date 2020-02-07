Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-2.00 for the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,367. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.