Pi Financial Reiterates “C$1.75” Price Target for Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) has been assigned a C$1.75 target price by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITR. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

CVE:ITR traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 66,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.42.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.