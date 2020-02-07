Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 167,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 62,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,095,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,478,000 after buying an additional 1,004,282 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 92,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 174,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,123,246. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.